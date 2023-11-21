The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) face the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Citadel vs. North Carolina Central matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Citadel Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Citadel (-1.5) 133.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Betting Trends

North Carolina Central is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Citadel has won two games against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total once this season.

