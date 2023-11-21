The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) face the Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

This season, North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 119th.

The Eagles' 79 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 67.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central averaged 82.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).

North Carolina Central sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule