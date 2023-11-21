The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) face the Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • This season, North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 119th.
  • The Eagles' 79 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 67.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina Central averaged 82.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).
  • North Carolina Central sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 113-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood L 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/20/2023 @ Campbell W 78-75 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina Upstate - McDougald-McLendon Arena

