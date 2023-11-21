How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) face the Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- This season, North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 119th.
- The Eagles' 79 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 67.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina Central averaged 82.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).
- North Carolina Central sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 113-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Campbell
|W 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
