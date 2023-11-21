North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Lee County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Lee High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.