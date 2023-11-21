The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

High Point vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -1.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

High Point's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points 18 of 27 times.

The Panthers had a 151.7-point average over/under in their outings last year, 8.2 more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 13-14-0 last season.

High Point won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Panthers had a record of 3-8 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

High Point vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 9 30% 66.5 141.1 70.5 147.7 135.4 High Point 18 66.7% 74.6 141.1 77.2 147.7 148

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only 4.1 more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds allowed.

When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, High Point went 9-6 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

High Point vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 11-18-0 5-6 17-12-0 High Point 13-14-0 8-6 16-11-0

High Point vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State High Point 8-7 Home Record 10-5 3-9 Away Record 2-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

