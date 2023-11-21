Tuesday's game at Hertz Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) taking on the High Point Panthers (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Illinois State, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

High Point vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Estero, Florida

Venue: Hertz Arena

High Point vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, High Point 70

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-7.1)

Illinois State (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

High Point Performance Insights

High Point ranked 109th in the nation with 74.6 points per game last year, but on defense it was less effective, ceding 77.2 points per game (19th-worst in college basketball).

The Panthers ranked 18th-worst in the country with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they pulled down 34.9 boards per game (32nd-ranked in college basketball).

Last season High Point ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.3 per game.

Last season the Panthers averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (311th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

The Panthers sank 7.5 treys per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.5% three-point percentage (273rd-ranked).

Last season High Point ceded 7.8 treys per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season High Point took 60.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71.2% of the team's baskets. It shot 39.2% threes (28.8% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.