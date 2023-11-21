The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Redbirds gave up to their opponents (45.5%).

High Point put together a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot over 45.5% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds finished 292nd.

The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds gave up.

High Point put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.2).

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83.0).

At home, High Point sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%) too.

High Point Upcoming Schedule