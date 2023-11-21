The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Redbirds gave up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • High Point put together a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot over 45.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds finished 292nd.
  • The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds gave up.
  • High Point put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83.0).
  • At home, High Point sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%) too.

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Wofford L 99-98 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Queens L 74-72 Curry Arena
11/20/2023 Iona W 82-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Illinois State - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

