How to Watch High Point vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
High Point vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Redbirds gave up to their opponents (45.5%).
- High Point put together a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot over 45.5% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds finished 292nd.
- The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds gave up.
- High Point put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.2).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83.0).
- At home, High Point sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%) too.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 99-98
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Queens
|L 74-72
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|Iona
|W 82-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
