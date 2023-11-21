North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Granville County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Stem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J. F. Webb High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
