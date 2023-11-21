How to Watch East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.
- East Carolina is 3-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 237th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank fourth.
- The 81.4 points per game the Pirates record are 8.6 more points than the Owls allow (72.8).
- East Carolina is 3-2 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Pirates were better at home last season, giving up 69.6 points per game, compared to 74.6 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, East Carolina performed better when playing at home last season, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 83-81
|Minges Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|L 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.