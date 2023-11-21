The La Salle Explorers (4-0) are heavy, 25.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Duke vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -25.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Of Duke's 35 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 144.5 points nine times.

Duke games had an average of 135.6 points last season, 8.9 less than this game's over/under.

Duke put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Duke covered less often than La Salle last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-19-0, compared to the 18-14-0 record of the Explorers.

Duke vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 9 25.7% 72.0 141.8 63.6 136.2 140.1 La Salle 15 46.9% 69.8 141.8 72.6 136.2 140.8

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72.0 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed.

Duke went 8-7 against the spread and 14-1 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Duke vs. La Salle Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 1-1 13-22-0 La Salle 18-14-0 0-0 16-16-0

Duke vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke La Salle 16-0 Home Record 8-8 4-6 Away Record 5-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

