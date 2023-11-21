The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the La Salle Explorers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Duke vs. La Salle Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 69.8 216th 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 32.3 144th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 70th 14.6 Assists 12.0 268th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.