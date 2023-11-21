Tuesday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) versus the La Salle Explorers (4-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-63 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Duke vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 81, La Salle 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-17.6)

Duke (-17.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Duke scored 72.0 points per game and gave up 63.6 last season, making them 169th in college basketball offensively and 30th defensively.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.6) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last season.

Duke was 70th in the nation in assists (14.6 per game) last season.

The Blue Devils made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 215th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

The Blue Devils took 64.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.8% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.