Duke vs. La Salle: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. La Salle matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|La Salle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-26.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Duke (-26.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Duke vs. La Salle Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Duke went 16-19-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 13 Blue Devils games hit the over.
- La Salle went 18-14-0 ATS last season.
- Explorers games hit the over 16 out of 32 times last season.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
- Duke has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
