How to Watch Duke vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45% the Explorers allowed to opponents.
- Duke had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45% from the field.
- The Explorers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were only 0.6 fewer points than the Explorers gave up (72.6).
- Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke performed better at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in road games.
- At home, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- At home, Duke drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
