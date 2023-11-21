The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. La Salle Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45% the Explorers allowed to opponents.
  • Duke had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Explorers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
  • Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were only 0.6 fewer points than the Explorers gave up (72.6).
  • Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke performed better at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
  • At home, Duke drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State W 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.