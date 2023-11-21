Davidson vs. Boston University November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) will play the Boston University Terriers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Boston University Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boston University Top Players (2022-23)
- Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Davidson vs. Boston University Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|67.1
|298th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
