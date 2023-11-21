High school basketball is happening today in Davidson County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wheatmore High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at Davie County High School