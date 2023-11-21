The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Davidson went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers ranked 134th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (69.9) than the Terriers gave up (67.2).
  • Davidson had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson put up 71.4 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.3.
  • At home, Davidson made 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged in away games. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Maryland W 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Clemson L 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 70-68 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/21/2023 Boston University - John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena

