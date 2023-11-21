How to Watch Davidson vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Davidson went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers ranked 134th.
- Last year, the Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (69.9) than the Terriers gave up (67.2).
- Davidson had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson put up 71.4 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.3.
- At home, Davidson made 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged in away games. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 64-61
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Clemson
|L 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 70-68
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
