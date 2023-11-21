The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Davidson went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers ranked 134th.

Last year, the Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (69.9) than the Terriers gave up (67.2).

Davidson had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson put up 71.4 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.3.

At home, Davidson made 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged in away games. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule