Campbell vs. Idaho State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 126.5 for the matchup.
Campbell vs. Idaho State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Campbell
|-3.5
|126.5
Campbell Betting Records & Stats
- Campbell's games last season went over this contest's total of 126.5 points 21 times.
- The average number of points in Campbell's matchups last season was 138.3, which is 11.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Campbell compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Campbell was the moneyline favorite 12 total times last season. It went 6-6 in those games.
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Fighting Camels had a record of 6-2 (75%).
- Campbell has an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
Campbell vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 126.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 126.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Campbell
|21
|72.4%
|69.8
|139
|68.5
|139.5
|132.0
|Idaho State
|22
|81.5%
|69.2
|139
|71.0
|139.5
|136.9
Additional Campbell Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Camels recorded 69.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bengals gave up.
- Campbell went 8-3 against the spread and 10-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Campbell vs. Idaho State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Campbell
|17-12-0
|4-4
|20-9-0
|Idaho State
|13-14-0
|8-9
|16-11-0
Campbell vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Campbell
|Idaho State
|8-6
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-10
|Away Record
|4-12
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
