Campbell vs. Idaho State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) will face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Top Players (2022-23)
- Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Campbell vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Campbell Rank
|Campbell AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.