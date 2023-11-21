Tuesday's game that pits the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) against the Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Campbell. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Idaho State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Campbell. The over/under is currently listed at 126.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Campbell vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 63, Idaho State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Idaho State

Pick ATS: Idaho State (+3.5)



Idaho State (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (126.5)



Campbell Performance Insights

Last year, Campbell was 216th in college basketball on offense (69.8 points scored per game) and 127th defensively (68.5 points allowed).

Last year, the Fighting Camels were 24th-worst in the nation in rebounds (28.3 per game) and 71st in rebounds conceded (29.4).

With 12.3 assists per game last year, Campbell was 237th in the nation.

The Fighting Camels made 6.7 3-pointers per game and shot 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 256th and 221st, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Campbell was 240th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.7 last season. It was 235th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.5%.

Campbell attempted 38.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 61.6% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.

