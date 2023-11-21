The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Campbell vs. Idaho State matchup.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Campbell (-3.5) 126.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Campbell (-3.5) 126.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Idaho State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 20 Fighting Camels games went over the point total.

Idaho State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last year.

Last year, 16 of the Bengals' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.