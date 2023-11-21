The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Camels had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents made.

In games Campbell shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.

The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Camels finished 335th.

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Fighting Camels recorded were just 1.2 fewer points than the Bengals allowed (71).

When Campbell totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 10-4.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

At home, the Fighting Camels surrendered 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than on the road (70.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Campbell performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule