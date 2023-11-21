How to Watch Campbell vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Campbell Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Camels had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents made.
- In games Campbell shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.
- The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Camels finished 335th.
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Fighting Camels recorded were just 1.2 fewer points than the Bengals allowed (71).
- When Campbell totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 10-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Campbell averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- At home, the Fighting Camels surrendered 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than on the road (70.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Campbell performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.