North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Cabarrus County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.C. Roberson High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina International School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
