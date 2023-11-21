North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Buncombe County, North Carolina today? We have what you need here.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles D. Owen High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.C. Roberson High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
