The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-2.5) 140.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-2.5) 139.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Appalachian State put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.

The Mountaineers were 5-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UNC Wilmington won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Seahawks games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

