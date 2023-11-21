The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 44.2% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43% the Seahawks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Appalachian State had an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Seahawks finished 195th.

The Mountaineers averaged six more points per game last year (70.3) than the Seahawks allowed (64.3).

Appalachian State put together an 11-5 record last season in games it scored more than 64.3 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State averaged 74.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 on the road.

At home, the Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.7.

Appalachian State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule