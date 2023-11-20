The Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Wake Forest vs. Saint Louis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up an average of 69.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons gave up.

Saint Louis went 5-0 last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the 59.9 points per game the Demon Deacons scored were 10.5 fewer points than the Billikens gave up (70.4).

Wake Forest had a 3-0 record last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

The Demon Deacons shot 35.4% from the field last season, 12.4 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Billikens allowed to opponents.

The Billikens shot 38.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 41.6% the Demon Deacons' opponents shot last season.

Wake Forest Schedule