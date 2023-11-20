How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- Last season, the Seahawks had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Racers' opponents knocked down.
- In games UNC Wilmington shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
- The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 220th.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Seahawks averaged were just 3.1 fewer points than the Racers gave up (72.0).
- UNC Wilmington had a 10-0 record last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Wilmington posted 75.5 points per game last season at home, which was 12.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.2).
- Defensively the Seahawks played better in home games last season, surrendering 61.0 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, UNC Wilmington fared better at home last year, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Olive
|W 105-66
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|W 83-66
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Columbia International
|W 116-80
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
