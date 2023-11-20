The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

Last season, the Seahawks had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Racers' opponents knocked down.

In games UNC Wilmington shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.

The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 220th.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Seahawks averaged were just 3.1 fewer points than the Racers gave up (72.0).

UNC Wilmington had a 10-0 record last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington posted 75.5 points per game last season at home, which was 12.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.2).

Defensively the Seahawks played better in home games last season, surrendering 61.0 points per game, compared to 68.4 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, UNC Wilmington fared better at home last year, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule