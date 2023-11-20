Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) going head to head at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Spartans are coming off of a 63-60 victory against Radford in their last game on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

UNC Greensboro vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, UNC Greensboro 55

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans had a +45 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They put up 65.5 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and gave up 64 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

In SoCon action, UNC Greensboro averaged 3.1 fewer points (62.4) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Spartans averaged 4.0 more points per game at home (67.6) than on the road (63.6).

UNC Greensboro allowed fewer points at home (58.7 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

