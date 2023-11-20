North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Rowan County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cresset Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: China Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.