Monday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Purdue. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Purdue. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 155.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -4.5

Purdue -4.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -200, Gonzaga +165

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 77, Gonzaga 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+4.5)



Gonzaga (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

Last season, Purdue was 152nd in the country offensively (72.7 points scored per game) and 21st-best on defense (62.7 points allowed).

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds conceded (24.5) last season.

Purdue was 29th in the nation in assists (15.5 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Boilermakers were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were 283rd in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Last year, Purdue was 73rd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Last year, the Boilermakers attempted 61.6% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of the Boilermakers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

Gonzaga was lifted by its offense last season, as it ranked best in college basketball by posting 86.1 points per game. It ranked 274th in college basketball in points allowed (73.4 per contest).

The Bulldogs were 44th in the nation with 34.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 41st with 28.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 16.2 assists per game, Gonzaga was 16th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Bulldogs averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (128th-ranked).

The Bulldogs ranked 17th-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They ranked 166th in college basketball by sinking 7.5 three-pointers per contest.

With 8.3 treys conceded per game, Gonzaga was 300th in the country. It allowed a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 256th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Gonzaga last year, 67.7% of them were two-pointers (76.5% of the team's made baskets) and 32.3% were from beyond the arc (23.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.