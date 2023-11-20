North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Pitt County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lenoir High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Ayden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.