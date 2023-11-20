The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -3.5 128.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central and its opponents have combined to score more than 128.5 points twice this season.

North Carolina Central's matchups this season have a 147.2-point average over/under, 18.7 more points than this game's total.

North Carolina Central are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina Central was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina Central has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 21 72.4% 69.8 145.4 68.5 134.4 132.0 North Carolina Central 18 78.3% 75.6 145.4 65.9 134.4 140.5

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 79.2 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 61.7 the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 17-12-0 4-4 20-9-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 4-3 12-11-0

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell North Carolina Central 8-6 Home Record 13-1 4-10 Away Record 4-10 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

