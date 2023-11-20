The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Camels have averaged.

North Carolina Central is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 329th.

The Eagles' 79.2 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 61.7 the Fighting Camels allow.

North Carolina Central is 2-1 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.

North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule