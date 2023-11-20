The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Camels have averaged.
  • North Carolina Central is 2-1 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 329th.
  • The Eagles' 79.2 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 61.7 the Fighting Camels allow.
  • North Carolina Central is 2-1 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.
  • North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Georgia L 64-54 Stegeman Coliseum
11/14/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 113-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood L 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/20/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

