North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Nash County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.