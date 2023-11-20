North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lee County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jordan- Matthews High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
