Monday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (11-2) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at Spectrum Center features the Hornets' LaMelo Ball as a player to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets lost their previous game to the Knicks, 122-108, on Saturday. Ball led the way with 34 points, plus five boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 34 5 9 1 0 8 Brandon Miller 29 3 2 0 0 5 Miles Bridges 19 4 3 1 1 1

Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 boards and 9 assists, making 25% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Terry Rozier's averages on the season are 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 20% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Hornets get 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Gordon Hayward.

The Hornets receive 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

