The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (11-2) on November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Charlotte is 3-7 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 16th.

The Hornets score 7.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.5).

Charlotte has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (118.6), but also give up fewer at home (121.3) than on the road (124.4).

The Hornets collect 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (24.6) than away (25.2).

Hornets Injuries