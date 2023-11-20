How to Watch High Point vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (1-1) hit the court against the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
High Point vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.
- Last season, High Point had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.1% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gaels finished 43rd.
- The Panthers scored 9.0 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Gaels gave up to opponents (65.6).
- When it scored more than 65.6 points last season, High Point went 13-11.
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2.
- The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83.0) last season.
- At home, High Point drained 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%) as well.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 105-51
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 99-98
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Queens
|L 74-72
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|Iona
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
