The Iona Gaels (1-1) hit the court against the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

High Point vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.
  • Last season, High Point had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gaels finished 43rd.
  • The Panthers scored 9.0 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Gaels gave up to opponents (65.6).
  • When it scored more than 65.6 points last season, High Point went 13-11.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2.
  • The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83.0) last season.
  • At home, High Point drained 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 105-51 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/11/2023 @ Wofford L 99-98 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Queens L 74-72 Curry Arena
11/20/2023 Iona - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.