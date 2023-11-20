The Iona Gaels (1-1) hit the court against the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Iona Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.

Last season, High Point had a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.1% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gaels finished 43rd.

The Panthers scored 9.0 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Gaels gave up to opponents (65.6).

When it scored more than 65.6 points last season, High Point went 13-11.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2.

The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83.0) last season.

At home, High Point drained 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%) as well.

High Point Upcoming Schedule