North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Guilford County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge Military Academy at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
