If you live in Guilford County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge Military Academy at Winston Salem Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at North Davidson High School