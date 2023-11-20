Monday's contest that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-1) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) at TD Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-56 in favor of Charleston (SC), who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of a 93-43 loss to Charlotte in their most recent outing on Friday.

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 85, Gardner-Webb 56

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Runnin' Bulldogs outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season with a +343 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allowed 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Gardner-Webb averaged 80.5 points per game in Big South play, and 77.0 overall.

In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs scored 4.8 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (74.4).

Gardner-Webb gave up fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (66.8) last season.

