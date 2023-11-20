North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Forsyth County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge Military Academy at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
