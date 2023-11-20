Monday's contest at Baha Mar Convention Center has the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) matching up with the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 win for Ohio State, who are favored by our model.

The Pirates' last outing was a 55-50 loss to VCU on Tuesday.

East Carolina vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

East Carolina vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, East Carolina 65

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season with a +196 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allowed 56.7 per contest (23rd in college basketball).

In conference play, East Carolina averaged fewer points (61.1 per game) than it did overall (62.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Pirates averaged 8.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than away (57.9).

East Carolina allowed 52.7 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.

