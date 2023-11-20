Monday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) and Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) squaring off at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, East Carolina is projected to cover the point spread (10.5) versus Georgia Southern. The two teams are projected to go over the 147.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Line: East Carolina -10.5

East Carolina -10.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): East Carolina -650, Georgia Southern +450

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 85, Georgia Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Pick ATS: East Carolina (-10.5)



East Carolina (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Carolina Performance Insights

On offense, East Carolina was the 252nd-ranked squad in college basketball (68.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 193rd (70.5 points allowed per game).

The Pirates grabbed 33.5 rebounds per game and gave up 31.8 boards last season, ranking 74th and 222nd, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.1 assists per game last season, East Carolina was 169th in college basketball.

With 7.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.6% from downtown last year, the Pirates were 166th and 312th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.9% from beyond the arc last year, East Carolina was 82nd and 118th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Pirates attempted 41.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 58.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.4% of the Pirates' buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.6% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.