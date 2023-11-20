The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will try to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Carolina went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

Pirates games went over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

Georgia Southern won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

