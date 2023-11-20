How to Watch East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
East Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
- East Carolina went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.
- Last year, the Pirates put up 68.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles gave up.
- When East Carolina put up more than 66.7 points last season, it went 12-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.0 points per contest.
- At home, the Pirates ceded 5.0 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (74.6).
- East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Campbell
|W 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 83-81
|Minges Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|L 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.