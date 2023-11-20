The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.

East Carolina went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.

Last year, the Pirates put up 68.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles gave up.

When East Carolina put up more than 66.7 points last season, it went 12-6.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.0 points per contest.

At home, the Pirates ceded 5.0 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (74.6).

East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

