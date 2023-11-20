The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
  • East Carolina went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Pirates put up 68.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Eagles gave up.
  • When East Carolina put up more than 66.7 points last season, it went 12-6.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.0 points per contest.
  • At home, the Pirates ceded 5.0 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (74.6).
  • East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Campbell W 77-63 Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 83-81 Minges Coliseum
11/19/2023 Northeastern L 82-76 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Georgia Southern - Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Kennesaw State - Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

