North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Davidson County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty Christian School at Union Grove Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Denton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
