The UCF Knights (3-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on PTB Live.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charlotte vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (42%).

Last season, Charlotte had a 17-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42% from the field.

The 49ers were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 60th.

The 49ers' 66.9 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed.

When it scored more than 65.5 points last season, Charlotte went 15-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

At home, the 49ers gave up 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.7.

Beyond the arc, Charlotte made more triples away (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule