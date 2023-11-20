Campbell vs. North Carolina Central: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Campbell
|-3.5
|128.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Campbell Betting Records & Stats
- In 21 of 29 games last season, Campbell and its opponents went over 128.5 points.
- Campbell's contests last season had an average of 138.3 points, 9.8 more than this game's over/under.
- Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.
- Campbell was favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. It went 6-6 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Fighting Camels went 6-1 (85.7%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, Campbell has an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 128.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Campbell
|21
|72.4%
|69.8
|145.4
|68.5
|134.4
|132
|North Carolina Central
|18
|78.3%
|75.6
|145.4
|65.9
|134.4
|140.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Campbell Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Camels scored just 3.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
- When Campbell totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 11-9 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Campbell
|17-12-0
|4-4
|20-9-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|4-3
|12-11-0
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Campbell
|North Carolina Central
|8-6
|Home Record
|13-1
|4-10
|Away Record
|4-10
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.