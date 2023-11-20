The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -3.5 128.5

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 29 games last season, Campbell and its opponents went over 128.5 points.

Campbell's contests last season had an average of 138.3 points, 9.8 more than this game's over/under.

Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Campbell was favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. It went 6-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Fighting Camels went 6-1 (85.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Campbell has an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 21 72.4% 69.8 145.4 68.5 134.4 132 North Carolina Central 18 78.3% 75.6 145.4 65.9 134.4 140.5

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Camels scored just 3.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

When Campbell totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 11-9 overall.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 17-12-0 4-4 20-9-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 4-3 12-11-0

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell North Carolina Central 8-6 Home Record 13-1 4-10 Away Record 4-10 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

