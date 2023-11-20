The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) face the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 32.4 134th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 237th 12.3 Assists 14.6 70th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14.8 348th

