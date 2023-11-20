Monday's game at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) matching up with the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) at 7:00 PM (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a win for North Carolina Central by a score of 66-62, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 66, Campbell 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-3.9)

North Carolina Central (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 127.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell Performance Insights

Campbell scored 69.8 points per game and allowed 68.5 last season, making them 216th in the country offensively and 127th on defense.

Last year, the Fighting Camels were 24th-worst in the nation in rebounds (28.3 per game) and 71st in rebounds conceded (29.4).

Last season Campbell was ranked 237th in the country in assists with 12.3 per game.

At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, the Fighting Camels were 256th and 221st in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Campbell was 240th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 235th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Campbell took 61.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.4% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 72.5% of Campbell's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.5% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.